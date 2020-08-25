Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 154,632 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,632 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $78,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,326,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,606,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,359. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of -210.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

