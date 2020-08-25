Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 97,057 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97,057 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $70,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 224,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after buying an additional 96,111 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Fiduciary Trust International LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 161,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.02. 2,838,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,837. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

