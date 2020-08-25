Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Amgen by 100.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,982,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,274. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

