Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,480 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $139,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $210.11. The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average is $175.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.76.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

