Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,567 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 96,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,706,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,150. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

