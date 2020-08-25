Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $102.93 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,532 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $102,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after acquiring an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,599,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,128.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,295,000 after acquiring an additional 443,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,062,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,719,000 after acquiring an additional 391,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,686. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $239.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

