Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $37.76 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 38,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.56. 1,226,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.11. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $209.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

