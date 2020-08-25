Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $39.73 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of AON worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.47 on Monday, reaching $190.17. 2,116,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,434. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

