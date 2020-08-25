Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $57.18 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $57,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175,609 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after purchasing an additional 277,804 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.