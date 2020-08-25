Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,429 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Boeing worth $105,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $10.77 on Monday, reaching $178.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,234,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,233,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.22. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.