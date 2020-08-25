Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 17,931 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $72,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,714 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.78.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.