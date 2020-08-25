Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 35,182 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.64. 2,752,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.46 and its 200-day moving average is $292.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.