Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,840 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.14. 36,234,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,674,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

