Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,394 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $140,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,958. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

