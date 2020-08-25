Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Up 5.4%

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.62. 192,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 378,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLTX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

The company has a market cap of $526.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -4.48. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 101,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

