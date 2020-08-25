Neutrino Dollar Hits Market Cap of $26.79 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.79 million and $1.26 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00725567 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00882077 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000671 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000677 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,684,267 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

