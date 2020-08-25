Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Up 5.5%

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.59 and last traded at $137.62. 255,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 447,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Get Nevro alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,490 shares of company stock worth $11,468,237. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.