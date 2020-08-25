NEXT Hits 1-Day Volume of $124,512.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $124,512.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00521943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002609 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

