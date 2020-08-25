NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Argus increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

NEE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.63. 886,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.87 and its 200-day moving average is $251.61. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

