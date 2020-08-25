Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.62. 682,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 363,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

