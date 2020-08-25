Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.62. 682,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 363,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.48.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.
Featured Article: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.