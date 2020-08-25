NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Shares Down 51%

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)’s stock price was down 51% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

About NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)

Noble Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides supply chain management services. It offers logistics and transportation, price risk management and hedging, processing and blending, and structured and trade financing solutions. The company operates through Energy; and Metals, Minerals and Ores segments.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.