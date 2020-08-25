Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Shares Down 2.9%

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT)’s share price fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 89,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 187,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of $61.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

