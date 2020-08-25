Nvwm LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.5% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 130.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $10.22 on Monday, hitting $276.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,450,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The company has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $276.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.