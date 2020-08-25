Nvwm LLC Buys 16,202 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 775.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

