Nvwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $181.00. 11,553,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,852,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

