Nvwm LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $508.81. 12,239,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,748,669. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

