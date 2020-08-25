Nvwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $43.80. 15,258,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,241,689. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

