Nvwm LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after acquiring an additional 241,613 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 351,689 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,553. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.56. 1,226,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,354. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $209.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.