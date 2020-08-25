Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.5% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.64. 2,752,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.46 and a 200 day moving average of $292.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.