Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $488.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,753,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,578. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.