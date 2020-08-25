Nvwm LLC Sells 566 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,925,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,504,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

