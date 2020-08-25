NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 1,680,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,047,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NYSE:SLQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90.

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

