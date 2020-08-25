Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Up 6.6%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 468,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 900,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The firm has a market cap of $526.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 860,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 907,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 256,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 497,041 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

