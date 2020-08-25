Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Cunning Capital Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up about 6.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.12. 962,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.87. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $226.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

