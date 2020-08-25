Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) fell 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 38,993,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 15,466,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial lowered Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

