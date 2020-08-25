One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Up 6.1%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.10. 100,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 80,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several brokerages have commented on OLP. B. Riley upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $352.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.85%. This is a positive change from One Liberty Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 70.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 44.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

