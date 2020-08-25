Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 5.3%

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 525,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 391,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Onespan alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Onespan’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,347,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,075,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 272,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.