Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Up 5.9%

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.96. 398,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 193,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a market cap of $369.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $46,563.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $869,894. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 48.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ooma by 117.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $178,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

