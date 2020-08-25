Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 7.4%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 15,784,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 14,885,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.
In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 950.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 199,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 381.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 123,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Opko Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
