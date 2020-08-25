Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 7.4%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 15,784,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 14,885,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 950.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 199,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 381.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 123,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

