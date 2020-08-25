Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,152 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,152 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $103.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

