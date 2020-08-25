Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.14. 36,234,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,674,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

