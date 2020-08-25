Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.05 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,262,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.78.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.