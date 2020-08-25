Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

NYSE TH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,897. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 168.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

