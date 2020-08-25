Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,856 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Oracle by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 795,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 458,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Oracle by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Oracle by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,649,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $146,413,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. 7,879,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,105,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

