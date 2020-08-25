Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Down 7.1%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 4,175,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,710,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Oragenics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Third Security LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 4,612,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,064,000 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

