Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Shares Up 0.7%

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €43.81 ($51.54) and last traded at €43.81 ($51.54). 46,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.51 ($51.19).

Several research firms have recently commented on OSR. Independent Research set a €42.20 ($49.65) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($49.71) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Osram Licht presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.06 ($45.96).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.92 and a 200-day moving average of €41.03.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

