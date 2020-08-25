Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76. 825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63.

Otsuka Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

