Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Michael Hunkapiller Sells 446,401 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $2,906,070.51.

Shares of PACB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.66. 2,067,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,306. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 801,506 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 636,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 238,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

