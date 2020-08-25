Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Paragon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) shares rose 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

About Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT)

Paragon Technologies, Inc engages in business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. The company was founded on June 18, 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, PA.

