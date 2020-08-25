Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2,887.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,782 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $28,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,381 shares of company stock worth $15,479,155 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.88. 5,402,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,560. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.